Parker vs Chisora 2 weigh-in results, video, stare down

Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora are ready to go for tomorrow’s rematch in Manchester, England, with the fighters hitting the scales today ahead of their fight.

Parker (29-2, 21 KO) weighed in at 251 lbs, about 10 lbs heavier than he was for either of his earlier 2021 fights, wins over Junior Fa in February and Chisora in May. Chisora (32-11, 23 KO) came in at 248½, a couple lbs lighter than he was for the first bout with Parker seven months ago.

The two are again fighting for a minor WBO belt, and while the belt itself doesn’t mean much of anything to much of anyone, the ranking status with the WBO does, so it’s a meaningful fight for both, as they hope to possibly cash in a world title shot in a year or so, maybe.

The WBO belt, of course, is one of three currently held by Oleksandr Usyk, along with the WBA and IBF titles.

Undercard weights

Jack Cullen 167 vs Kevin Lele Sadjo 167

Zelfa Barrett 129 vs Bruno Tarimo 128

Sandy Ryan 143 vs Maria Soledad Capriolo 143

Rhiannon Dixon 135½ vs Vaida Masiokaite 137

Carlos Gongora 167¼ vs Lerrone Richards 168

Alen Babic 216 vs David Spilmont 252

David Nyika 199¼ vs Anthony Carpin 203

Jordan Thompson 199½ vs Piotr Budzeszewski 200

Cyrus Pattinson 150 vs Evgenii Vazem 150

Watch the full Parker vs Chisora 2 weigh-in