Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set for Saturday night’s rematch on Showtime pay-per-view, as the two made weight this morning in Tampa, hours ahead of the ceremonial weigh-in that will have a crowd and a bunch of better photo opportunities and what have you.

Paul (4-0, 3 KO) weighed in at 191.4, under the fight’s 192 lb contract limit.

Woodley (0-1 in boxing) weighing in a fair bit earlier, coming in at 189.6 lbs.

Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams and former NFL Pro Bowler Frank Gore are ready for their pro boxing debuts. The two will meet in a four-round bout, and yes it is fully sanctioned, not an exhibition.

Williams, 37, weighed in at 211.2 lbs, with Gore, 38, at 209.6. Both are world class professional athletes and obviously looked in great condition on the scales.

The lightweight bout between multiple-division titleholder Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KO) and Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 5 KO) is also good to go, with Serrano weighing in at 133.8 and Gutierrez at 133.6. You may recall Gutierrez from trying her best in a one-sided rout loss to Katie Taylor in Nov. 2020, and Serrano seems to be hoping to revisit negotiations with Taylor, as she’s not defending her 126 lb belts at the moment.

The pay-per-view opener is a junior welterweight bout between Australia’s Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KO) and Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KO), and they both made the 140 lb limit easily. Paro came in at 139.4, with Alamo at 139.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 full weigh-in video