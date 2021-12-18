Artur Beterbiev retained his WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles in Montreal, knocking out Marcus Browne in a Montreal main event that saw both fighters bloodied, but only one truly battered.

Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KO) and Browne (24-2, 16 KO) both lost a good amount of blood starting in round four, as an accidental clash of heads opened a cut outside Browne’s eye and a deep gash on the forehead of Beterbiev.

With the doctor telling Beterbiev specifically at the start of round five that he only intended the bout to go for one more round, the titleholder turned on the gas. The fight had already seemed to be trending in his direction, as he’d started to take over the tempo and action following a good pair of opening rounds for Browne.

Once the blood was flowing and Beterbiev was put on alert of an imminent cut stoppage, Browne never really got back into the fight.

The bout was obviously not stopped after the fifth, and Beterbiev just kept putting the pressure on, with Browne running out of answers pretty rapidly. The challenger was down in the seventh round, and there was an argument for stopping the fight in the corner after, but he was sent back out.

In round nine, Browne was dropped on a body shot, and that time he took the 10 count, conceding defeat in a tough, hard-hitting fight where he’d just lost all control of what was happening. It had fully become an Artur Beterbiev fight, and Browne couldn’t do anything about it.

Beterbiev, 36, made no grand call-outs after all was said and done, though obviously a lot of people would love to see him fight Canelo Alvarez if Canelo goes back to 175, or face Dmitry Bivol in a unification bout, or really just about anything. Beterbiev is just someone fight fans are going to tune in to watch, because he is guaranteed excitement and entertainment.

Undercard results

Marie-Eve Dicaire TKO-7 Cynthia Lozano: A brutally awful mismatch, and at the end, Dicaire (18-1, 1 KO) gets her first career stoppage win against Lozano (9-1, 7 KO), who was so much worse than her paper record that it defies description. Dicaire has solid fundamentals, and that was more than enough for her to pick Lozano apart once she got used to the unbelievable awfulness of Lozano’s lunging, rushing attacks. Lozano looked like an untrained fighter by comparison. The win gives Dicaire the IBF 154 lb title again, which was vacant after Claressa Shields gave it up to go back to 160, Shields having beaten Dicaire handily in March of this year to go undisputed at 154. Women’s boxing has definitely improved and will continue to do so, but it’s not remotely unfair to say that the depth — which is a problem in most divisions — falls off a cliff north of 147, maybe even 140, and the fact that Lozano was sanctioned to fight for a vacant world title is ridiculous.

Steve Rolls KO-9 Christopher Brooker: Basically a higher-end club circuit fight, you may recall the 37-year-old Rolls (21-1, 12 KO) from his ill-fated 2019 fight at Madison Square Garden against Gennadiy Golovkin. This is much more his level, he's a solid meat-and-potatoes sort of fighter who just isn't at that top level, but he has good fundamentals and can punch a bit, and he showed it all off here. Brooker (16-9, 8 KO) is stopped for the fifth time in his career; I'd seen him a good handful of times before tonight, and this was as outclassed as I've seen him look, I think. Rolls pretty much took him apart before dropping and stopping him finally halfway into the ninth round.

