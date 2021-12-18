Artur Beterbiev successfully defended his WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles, knocking out Marcus Browne in a bloody brawl from Montreal.

Beterbiev also kept his perfect pro record, going to 17-0 with all 17 wins coming by stoppage, as Browne was just overwhelmed by the power and relentlessness of the mauling Russian-Canadian after starting well in the first couple of rounds.

Browne (24-2, 16 KO) had the right idea early, using his foot work and length to stay away from Beterbiev, but it also meant he was burning a fair amount of energy early.

The fight turned for good on a nasty clash of heads in round four, which left both fighters bloodied. Browne was leaking from outside the eye, while Beterbiev had a deep gash that poured blood from the center of his forehead.

At the start of the fifth round, both fighters were checked by the doctor and told they’d get one more round. That didn’t stick, but it made Beterbiev turn up the heat, and Browne was never really in the fight from there.

Browne was down in round seven, and finished in the ninth on a body shot, accepting the referee’s 10 count.

We’ll have more on Beterbiev-Browne shortly, but for now, a look at the available highlights.

Beterbiev vs Browne full fight highlights

