Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora meet once again today in Manchester, with the heavyweights headlining a DAZN card with their rematch.

Prelim bouts will stream live at 11 am ET, with the six-fight main card starting at 1 pm ET, with main event ring walks are expected around 5 pm ET.. All updates for the main card will come in this stream, including round by round for the main event:

Parker won a split decision over Chisora at the same venue in May, and will look to do it more convincingly this time around, while the veteran Chisora needs a win to stop a two-fight losing streak and keep himself in viable play for big money fights.

The card will also feature Jack Cullen facing Kevin Lele Sadjo for the vacant European super middleweight title; Zelfa Barrett facing Bruno Tarimo in an IBF 130 lb eliminator; Carlos Gongora taking on Lerrone Richards in an intriguing super middleweight clash; the return of “The Savage,” Alen Babic; David Nyika’s second pro bout, and more.

Here’s the full rundown.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET)

Sandy Ryan (2-0, 1 KO) vs Maria Soledad Capriolo (7-13-4, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Jordan Thompson (11-0, 9 KO) vs Piotr Budziszewski (4-0, 2 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds

Rhiannon Dixon (3-0, 0 KO) vs Vaida Masiokaite (2-13-4, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Cyrus Pattinson (2-0, 1 KO) vs Evgenii Vazem (9-21, 4 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 1:00 pm ET)