Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to do it again tonight, as the two meet in a Showtime pay-per-view rematch from Tampa, Florida.

The show will go live at 9 pm ET, with a PPV cost of $59.99.

We’ll be here for the full show, with all live updates, including round by round for the main event, coming in this thread:

Paul beat Woodley by decision in August, with some feeling Woodley had maybe done enough to win. This was originally meant to be the night Jake Paul faced Tommy Fury, but with Fury pulling out late, Woodley accepted an offer to step in on short notice for the rematch he badly wanted.

The show will also feature multiple-division world champion Amanda Serrano facing Miriam Gutierrez in a lightweight bout; an exhibition between former NBA star Deron Williams and former NFL star Frank Gore; and a 140 lb bout between undefeated fighters Liam Paro and Yomar Alamo.

Join us tonight!

Main Card (SHO PPV, 9:00 pm ET)