David Morrell Jr is back on FOX tonight, as the super middleweight contender headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event from Minneapolis against Alantez Fox.

John Hansen will have the live coverage for this one, and updates and discussion during the show will take place in the comments section of this post.

Along with the Morrell-Fox main event, the FOX main card starting at 8 pm ET will also feature a lightweight bout between Jose Valenzuela and Austin Dulay, and a junior welterweight fight between Alberto Puello and VeShawn Owens, both set for 12 rounds. Morrell-Fox has a 12-round distance, as Morrell is defending his paper title.

There will also be prelims on at 6 pm ET on FS1, with a good matchup between RIchardson Hitchins and Malik Hawkins at 140 lbs headlining that trio of fights.

Prelims (FS1, 6:00 pm ET)

Richardson Hitchins (12-0, 5 KO) vs Malik Hawkins (18-1, 11 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Hector Luis Garcia (13-0, 10 KO) vs Isaac Avelar (16-3, 10 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Suray Mahmutovic (3-0, 3 KO) vs Pachino Hill (6-0, 5 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (FOX, 8:00 pm ET)