Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will look to secure a light heavyweight title shot, as he faces Yunieski Gonzalez in a WBA eliminator in tonight’s DAZN main event from San Antonio.

Live coverage will start at 9 pm ET, with Wil Esco handling the call for us this evening. All updates and discussion will come in the comments of this post.

Along with the Zurdo-Gonzalez main event, the show also features a pair of world title fights. Seniesa Estrada will defend her WBA 105 lb belt against Maria Santizo, while Marlen Esparza will put her WBC flyweight title on the line against Anabel Ortiz. The show will also have a 10-round junior lightweight bout between Lamont Roach Jr and Rene Alvarado.

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)