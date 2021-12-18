Joseph Parker’s three knockdowns made a surprising amount of difference in what seemed to most to be a dominant performance against Derek Chisora, with Parker taking the rematch today on scores that were tighter than expected at the end.

Parker (30-2, 21 KO) got the win on scores of 114-112, 115-111, and 115-110, which gave a lot of credit to the defiance and determination of Chisora (32-12, 23 KO). Bad Left Hook had the fight 119-106 for Parker, as Chisora just wasn’t effective enough for far too much of the fight, at least on our card, and with full admiration for his unbelievable toughness and drive to stay in the fight.

Parker officially scored knockdowns in the fourth, seventh, and eighth rounds, but the latter one in the eighth was questionable. A good shot did land, but Parker shoved Chisora away, and that’s what caused Chisora to stumble into the ropes as much as anything. Otherwise, Chisora may well have eaten the uppercut and just kept standing there, like he does.

We’ll have more on Parker-Chisora 2 shortly. For now, the available highlights:

