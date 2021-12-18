Amanda Serrano picked up another win tonight, largely dominating an incredibly tough Miriam Gutierrez over 10 rounds in a lightweight bout on the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard in Tampa.

Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO) did not get the stoppage, though that wasn’t for lack of trying. She blitzed Gutierrez (14-2, 5 KO) in the opening round, enough that you probably could have scored it a 10-8 for Serrano (which one judge), and she did some hard, punishing work in the seventh round, too.

In the end, Gutierrez was busted up and bruised, but she was valiant and never went down, finishing the fight, which most do not do against Serrano, who may be the best puncher in women’s boxing, pound-for-pound.

Scores were 99-91, 99-90, and 100-90 for Serrano. Bad Left Hook had it 98-92 in her favor.

“She’s a tough girl, she’s a big girl. She was probably 160, 165, I’m probably like 133, 134. She’s a tough fighter,” Serrano said, probably drastically overrating Gutierrez’s rehydration. “I fought the best Miriam Gutierrez and I beat her.”

Serrano, 33, has been given a major boost to her visibility and name value since signing with Jake Paul’s promotional outfit, and if you give Paul nothing else for respect in the boxing world, give him that. He’s treated Serrano as someone who deserves to be promoted and has put his power behind her career, and that’s very commendable.

This fight was Serrano’s first at 135 lbs since 2014, though she did fight once at 140 in 2018. The return to 135 seems designed to get Serrano ready for a potential clash with undisputed champion Katie Taylor, which would be a great matchup, tough for both of them on paper, something people will want to see if they can get it done. Here’s hoping they do.

Serrano vs Gutierrez fight highlights