Jake Paul put Tyron Woodley away with a sixth round knockout tonight in Tampa, in their Showtime pay-per-view main event rematch, and the buzz is already out there — and, frankly, deservedly so, because it was a hell of a knockout.

If you didn’t see the KO yet, here it is:

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY



He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) and Woodley (0-2) were, to be honest, kind of stinking up the joint through five rounds of a really lackluster affair, and that’s not just a silly old jerk boxing purist — boxing bigwigs hate those people when it has someone like Jake Paul to latch onto — talking mess, the crowd who had paid for their tickets booed the fight plenty for five rounds, too.

But then the boos were forgotten, which is what a good KO can do.

The fight didn’t pick up a lot of Twitter reactions from pro fighters, but here’s some from a few willing to admit they were watching, including Jake’s great medial rival Claressa Shields:

Ohhhhh — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) December 19, 2021

Man this mf so lucky!!!!!! Literally swung a right hand with his eyes closed — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 19, 2021

Damn! ‍♂️ — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) December 19, 2021