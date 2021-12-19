 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: Boxing pros react to Jake Paul’s knockout of Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley is definitely going to go viral, and it should. Here’s what some pros had to say about it.

By Scott Christ
Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Jake Paul put Tyron Woodley away with a sixth round knockout tonight in Tampa, in their Showtime pay-per-view main event rematch, and the buzz is already out there — and, frankly, deservedly so, because it was a hell of a knockout.

If you didn’t see the KO yet, here it is:

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) and Woodley (0-2) were, to be honest, kind of stinking up the joint through five rounds of a really lackluster affair, and that’s not just a silly old jerk boxing purist — boxing bigwigs hate those people when it has someone like Jake Paul to latch onto — talking mess, the crowd who had paid for their tickets booed the fight plenty for five rounds, too.

But then the boos were forgotten, which is what a good KO can do.

The fight didn’t pick up a lot of Twitter reactions from pro fighters, but here’s some from a few willing to admit they were watching, including Jake’s great medial rival Claressa Shields:

