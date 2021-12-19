Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley weren’t lighting up the highlight reel, until suddenly, Jake Paul was, scoring a brutal sixth round knockout on a vicious right hand to end what had been a tepid fight to that point.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) had promised a knockout this time around, and it just didn’t look like it was coming for the first five rounds, as he and Woodley traded clinches, with Paul also bleeding a good amount thanks to running into an elbow from Woodley at one point, which was a genuine accident, just something that happened.

But if one thing has been clear from the jump with Jake Paul’s boxing career, it’s that he has some legitimate power in his right hand when he’s able to unleash it. He found the opening in round six, and knocked Woodley (0-2 in boxing), a former UFC champion, flat out in the center of the ring.

We’ll have more on Paul-Woodley 2 shortly, but for now, some highlights from the fight:

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 fight highlights

Jake Paul is bloodied in round 3! #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/KcQSkk4eMK — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 19, 2021