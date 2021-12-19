Jake Paul blasted Tyron Woodley with just one truly clean right hand tonight, but it was all he wound up needing, scoring a vicious sixth round knockout in their Showtime pay-per-view rematch from Tampa.

To be kind, the first five rounds of Paul vs Woodley 2 were atrocious to watch, with Woodley (0-2 in boxing) and Paul (5-0, 4 KO) taking turns clinching and not landing much of any real note, though Woodley seemed to have a chance to do some real damage in round three, only to stop letting his hands go.

Paul was also cut on the forehead in round three due to an elbow from Woodley, and bled a fair amount. We’ve all certainly seen fighters react worse to blood than Paul did, as he more or less just ignored and fought through it, with his corner doing as good a job as possible with a pretty deep cut.

But in the sixth, Paul found the opening for his right hand, which is by far his best punch, and he smashed Woodley on the chin. The former UFC champ fell face-first to the canvas and was out cold for at least a moment, with the fight rightfully immediately stopped. Woodley did get up and was aware and all that.

Paul and Woodley did embrace and show respect after it was over, and Paul gave Woodley his props for taking the fight when Tommy Fury pulled out.

“This guy is a legend, don’t take anything away from his career as a UFC champion, and respect him for taking this fight on two weeks’ notice,” he said. “Because Tommy Fury’s a bitch! This is a real fighter, a real dog, and a warrior right here. A legend!”

Paul also called out UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, who had been in attendance but apparently left before the main event was over, which if you’d watched the first five rounds and had something better to do, might be understandable.

Here’s the KO:

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY



He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten #PaulWoodley

Judges had Paul up 49-46, 49-46, and 48-46 at the time of the knockout.