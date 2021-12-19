Gilberto Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) kept his knockout streak intact tonight in DAZN’s main event, but it didn’t come easy as a game Yunieski Gonzalez (21-4, 17 KOs) brought everything he had and fought through tons of adversity to force Ramirez to dig deep. Gonzalez had a good opening round to the fight but Ramirez would soon get his bearing and look like he had Gonzalez on the brink of a stoppage early until Gonzalez summoned the spirit of Derek Chisora to war his way through dire straits only to land some good punches of his own.

As the rounds wore on Ramirez would continue to largely get the best of the action, but Gonzalez continued to make it tough and you could literally see the wear and tear on Ramirez’s face who started getting marked up along the way. With Gonzalez refusing to be put away easily, he worked his right hand but Ramirez’s consistent work came through in the 10th round when he badly hurt Gonzalez once again, and this time jumped on Gonzalez to force the referee to step in to stop the fight, with the official stoppage coming at the 1:23 minute mark.

In the post-fight Ramirez admitted that he hurt his hand during the bout and chalked it up to paying the price for victory, and with the win Ramirez says he’s ready for a meeting with Dmirty Bivol.

Seniesa Estrada KO-4 Maria Santizo

In the DAZN co-main event Seniesa ‘Super Bad’ Estrada (22-0, 9 KO) put on a dazzling performance, scoring a highlight reel knockout over Maria Santizo (9-1, 5 KO) in four rounds of action. Estrada came out quickly, throwing both hands in combination and to Santizo’s credit, she seemed prepared for that kind of aggression and managed to land some clean punches of her own.

The problem came in the third round, however, when during an exchange Estrada snuck in a big left hook in between shots of Santizo, dropping her clean and hard. Santizo would get up and manage to survive the round, but in the following round Estrada found the home on another big left hook, completely leveling Santizo with the referee immediately calling off the fight.

Lamont Roach Jr vs Rene Alvarado

Lamont Roach Jr. (22-1-1, 9 KO) was able to put on a good showing tonight on DAZN, battling hard-nosed Rene Alvarado (32-11, 21 KO) over 10 rounds of action before eventually winning a unanimous decision on official scores of 100-90, 98-92, and 98-92. BLH scored the fight 97-93 in favor for Roach in a fight that was about the the clear and obvious power shots landed by Roach against the relentless activity of Rene Alvarado.

Alvarado, unfortunately, spent a lot of the night missing a large number of punches clearly while Roach used some slick defense to set up strong counter shots that were well placed. Roach was never able to put much of a dent in Alvarado, and the just meant he couldn’t afford any lapses in concentration as Alvarado was intent on bringing the action for the duration.

Marlen Esparza UD-10 Anabel Ortiz

Marlen Esparza (11-1, 1 KOs) rolled tonight in the opening televised fight of tonight’s DAZN card, largely dominating Anabel Ortiz (31-5, 4 KOs) over the distance to win a unanimous decision on scores of 100-88, 95-94, and 99-90. Much to Esparza’s credit she looked better than I have ever seen her before, fighting aggressively but also with precision as she touched the head and body of Ortiz for long stretches of the bout.

The only real drawback here was the officiating, with Esparza officially scoring two knockdowns on clear and obvious push downs — you can catch glimpses of instances below. Those botched calls would only serve to exacerbate the scores, but ultimately didn’t change the outcome as Esparza was clearly the better fight here. And with the win tonight Esparza looks to carve her path back towards an eventual rematch with Seniesa Estrada.

