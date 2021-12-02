Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr, along with the rest of Saturday night’s DAZN fighters, will take to the stage this afternoon at 4 pm ET for the final press conference ahead of this weekend’s card.

The event will stream live in the video up top.

Haney (26-0, 15 KO) will be defending the WBC lightweight title against former 130 lb titleholder Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO), who moved up to lightweight for a win over Javier Fortuna in July, after missing weight and losing his IBF junior lightweight belt on the scales in February, before a draw with Shavkat Rakhimov.

Diaz came in on short notice, relatively speaking, after previously scheduled opponent Ryan Garcia pulled out of a Nov. 27 date due to injury. Haney will be defending the WBC title for a fourth time since being promoted to the status in 2019 after he was avoided as a mandatory challenger and the WBC made up a belt to keep various camps happy.

The undercard will see undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (10-2, 3 KO) taking on late replacement opponent Kandi Wyatt (10-3, 3 KO), who is in for Victoria Bustos, plus the Matchroom debut of junior welterweight contender Montana Love, and returns for heavyweight Filip Hrgovic, junior lightweight Marc Castro, middleweight Austin Williams, super middleweight Alexis Espino, and junior middleweight Amari Jones, and, in a late add to the card, flyweight contender Ricardo Sandoval facing veteran Carlos Buitrago.