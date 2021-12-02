Gervonta “Tank” Davis is just three days away from his return to the ring, as he’s set to face Isaac Cruz in a Sunday night Showtime pay-per-view main event. The fighters will meet up for today’s final press conference ahead of the bout.

The event will stream live in the video up top starting at 5 pm ET.

Davis (25-0, 24 KO) and Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO) make for a great fight on paper, as they are trwo guys who don’t mind mixing it up. Davis will have speed and raw power and probably athleticism, but Cruz is a tough-nosed guy who isn’t afraid to make a fight rugged and nasty if he must, and he probably must on Sunday.

There’s also a solid PPV undercard of pretty well-matched fights, including junior middleweight contenders Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO) and Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KO) meeting in a 12-round bout, plus Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KO) vs Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KO) in a 10-round middleweight fight, and Eduardo Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KO) facing Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KO) in a 10-round featherweight bout that has sleeper potential as a banger.