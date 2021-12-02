This evening starting at 6:30 pm ET, TrillerVerz is back with boxing and rap battles, as Michael Hunter takes on Jerry Forrest in the boxing main event, while the rap battle pits Bone Thugs-n-Harmony against Three 6 Mafia.

We’ll be here for the boxing part, since this is a boxing web site where we cover and discuss boxing, and this will be a casual live coverage, with commentary and scoring coming in the comments section. The show streams live on FITE TV, which you can watch for $2.99 or, if you are like me and bought the year of these exciting Triller events, you already have access.

Hunter (20-1-1, 14 KO) is a heavyweight contender who doesn’t seem all that interested in fighting other contenders, as this will be his third straight bout that isn’t very contender-y, and Forrest (26-4-1, 20 KO) is a big step up from the last two guys. Forrest is a crafty heavyweight and not boring to watch, but on paper a lot of what he does well is stuff Hunter does a little better.

Cassius Chaney (21-0, 14 KO) will take on George Arias (16-0, 7 KO) in a well-matched heavyweight bout, too. Neither Chaney, 34, nor Arias, 29, are really prospects, but they both have some hope that they might land a big fight if they can put a few more wins together. Chaney’s a big guy, 6’6” and about 250 lbs on the scales for this one, while Arias is a smaller modern heavyweight at about 6’ even and coming in at around 225 lbs. He was a good local amateur on the New York scene but hasn’t really gotten going as a pro in seven years.

Trey Lippe Morrison (18-0, 17 KO) is also in action, making a rare appearance outside of the friendly confines of Oklahoma to face Mike Balogun (17-0, 13 KO), a 38-year-old from Maryland who has a similar club fighter record to that of the 32-year-old Morrison.

We’ll be here with live coverage, so if you’re watching, here you go! A place to watch with other weirdos.