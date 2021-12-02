Oshae Jones turns pro, Olympic bronze medalist signs with Split-T Management

Oshae Jones, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has signed a deal with Split-T Management as she looks to turn pro.

The 23-year-old Toledo native picked up two wins in Tokyo before losing to China’s Gu Hong in the semifinal round, with Gu going on to lose to Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the final.

Jones will probably look to move relatively quickly as a pro, since her high-end amateur experience will give her a real leg up. She was fighting at 152 lbs as an amateur, so figure on her fighting at 147 or 154 as a pro. Both divisions have plenty of room for her to become a top contender in short order.

“I am happy, and overwhelmed to sign with Split-T Management. I have known David McWater ever since I was in the amateurs, and I trust him like a godfather,” said Jones. “I know he is the only one that can get me in the right direction to get me the best opportunities and eventually win a world championship.”

“It’s going to be a hard transition, but I can already feel and see myself maturing and perfecting the pro style,” she added.

“We are very excited to add Oshae to our roster. She is one of the most decorated amateur boxers, and we feel she will be recognized as one of the top boxers in the world in a very short time,” said McWater.