Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr are just about set for Saturday’s main event on DAZN, where Haney defends his WBC lightweight title against the former 130 lb titleholder.

Haney (26-0, 15 KO) and Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO) definitely had some fire in their words at today’s final presser, but it was all controlled, all business between the two men.

Joseph Diaz Jr

“I’ve paid all my dues my entire career, fighting the best opponents possible. I’m ready for this moment.”

“I know this is the moment I’ve prayed for my entire life. I’m not going to cut any corners. I’m built the way I’m built, now I’m going to go out there and execute what I have to do.”

“It’s going to be a good fight, we’re both smart fighters. I’m not just going to be a brawler in there, I’m going out there to do what I have to do and come out victorious. I’m going to hurt him to the body, hurt him on top, and I’m going to show off my boxing skills, as well. I mean, I’m a 2012 Olympian. I’ve fought with the best fighters in my divisions in the past. I’m planning on doing the same with Devin Haney.”

“My main focus is Devin Haney, just beating the shit out of him, taking his will and his soul. I’m going to go out there and just punish him.”

Devin Haney

“A lot of fighters say what they’re going to do, they’re going to dog me, beat the shit out of me — OK, we’ll see. Everybody got a plan until they get in the ring, and when it doesn’t work, then we see what it really is. He can say what he wants to say.”

“There’s no pressure. I’m going to go in there and do what I do. We studied him. I feel like we know ‘JoJo’ better than even his own coach and his own dad. We know what he’s gonna do, we know what he’s gonna throw. We know the mistakes he makes, the habits he has.”

“He says he’s going to go in there and come right at me, right? We saw how that worked with George Kambosos and Teofimo Lopez. (Lopez) went in there, tried to run at him, he had no respect, and he got caught. So (Diaz) can go in there and get caught with a big shot early, or I’ll beat the will out of him. But he’ll see.”

“I am the best lightweight. You guys will see on Saturday. I’ll be one step closer to having all the belts in the lightweight division.”

Haney vs Diaz full press conference video