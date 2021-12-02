George Kambosos Jr: Haney, Diaz, Tank Davis, Ryan Garcia, Lomachenko all auditioning to fight me now

George Kambosos Jr stopped by today’s Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz Jr press conference to discuss his big, three belt-winning upset over Teofimo Lopez last weekend, and also look ahead a bit to three upcoming big fights in the lightweight division.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) appears to be attending both Haney-Diaz and Gervonta Davis’ Sunday night fight with Isaac Cruz this weekend, and will also have his eye on the Lomachenko-Commey fight coming on Dec. 11.

And he wants all the other fights in the division to know, respectfully, that he’s now the one in control of the division.

“I’m in the driver’s seat. I want action, I want Fight of the Year candidates, I want to give the fans their money’s worth,” he said. “I’m not here to play games, I’m here for action. All these guys, if they want the shot, they’ve got to show me something. They gotta really show me that we’re gonna fight, that it’s gonna be a battle.”

Kambosos does still have his heart set on making his first title defense in Australia.

“That’s the plan, to take it back home. I’ve been on the road since 2017. That was the plan: Do the hard yards, earn it the hard way, and when we’ve got everything we’ll come back and fill out 80,000 people in the stadium. This is great for the division. I have full respect for everyone in the division.”

He also isn’t totally counting out a Teofimo Lopez rematch if it’s what makes sense, but says everyone is auditioning to fight him now.

“He’s in the mix, too, if he wants it. But I’m looking forward to (Haney-Diaz), the ‘Tank’ fight, Ryan Garcia, hopefully he stops going missing and comes back as well. Lomachenko and Commey, as well. There are great fights. It all depends on who shows the most now.”