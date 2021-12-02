Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Isaac Cruz headline a Sunday night pay-per-view from Showtime on Dec. 5, and the two fighters met up at their final press conference today to give some fight week thoughts.

Davis (25-0, 24 KO) is a heavy favorite against Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO), but we’ve certainly seen some big favorites crash down hard in this division within the last week, and Cruz is a determined fighter who brings action every time out.

Here’s what the fighters had to say today.

Isaac Cruz

“I am absolutely motivated. I have come here to give my all. We are going to be absolutely ready.”

On why he’s the man to beat Tank Davis: “I’m hungrier and more motivated than ever. I want to give my wife and kids a great future. This has been my dream since I was a little kid myself. I’m going to give my all to make it happen.”

On whether going the distance could be a problem: “Absolutely not. My training camp has been all about endurance, I’m fully prepared to give a great show for the fans.”

On preparing for Davis’ power: “I have said before and I’ll say again, he has never faced anybody that fights like me before. My hunger, my will to win is unparalleled. He will feel it.”

“I guarantee a great fight, I guarantee excitement. I want the fans to be excited and put on a great show so they can go home happy.”

Gervonta Davis

“Another big night. This is my first time fighting on Sunday, so I’m definitely looking forward to it and to putting on a great performance.”

On fighting someone shorter than him: “I think fighting shorter guys is a little tougher than guys that are taller, because you gotta punch down. You’ve got to see where they’re at. I’m coming with my top game.”

On Cruz being aggressive and strong: “I can’t really say too much at this point, or what I’ll do until I get in the ring with him. We’ll see what he brings that night, but it’s different when people get hit in the face.”

On Cruz saying he’s prepared for the power: “We’ll see Sunday.”

“It’s a big event and should be an exciting fight. Cruz comes forward and I’m coming forward. When you get that type of fight, you get a big crash.”

