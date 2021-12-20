Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan set for March 12th in Nottingham

1.5 months after Matchroom won control of the bout via purse bid, Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan has a date and location. Conlan tells Irish News that the pair will meet on March 12th in Wood’s home turf of Nottingham Arena, Nottingham.

“We’re going into the lion’s den: March 12 at the Nottingham Arena,” said an excited Conlan. “Wood didn’t fancy Belfast and Ben Davison (his coach) didn’t fancy Belfast, so we’ll bring Belfast to them. I’m happily going to their town and I’ll be ripping the belt off them.”

Wood’s (25-2, 15 KO) WBA “world” featherweight title will be at stake, which guarantees the winner a crack at the winner of “super” champ Leo Santa Cruz vs. Keenan Carbajal. Wonder who that’ll end up being.

Sanctioning body shenanigans aside, it’s a solid clash. Wood deserves a big-name fight after last July’s one-sided whooping of Xu Can, while Conlan (16-0, 8 KO), last seen cruising past TJ Doheny in August after a one-and-done stint at super bantamweight, is overdue for a shot at the world stage. Should be a good’un.