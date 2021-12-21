Results

Jackson Murray TKO-5 David Tuliloa (2:50)

Manuer Matet UD-6 Jye Lane Taylor (59-55, 59-55, 60-55)

Aaron Cocco TKO-3 Tim Simona (2:09)

Daniel Harwood TKO-2 Caleb Sims (1:51)

Junior bantamweight contender Andrew Moloney is back home in Australia, and will be in the ring tonight in Sydney, facing Froilan Saludar in a 10-round main event.

The card will stream live on ESPN+ for those in the U.S. at 3 am ET, and will air on FOX in Australia.

Moloney (21-2, 14 KO) has had three straight fights with Joshua Franco in the States, losing in June 2020 and Aug. 2021, with a no contest in the middle in Nov. 2020. He last fought in Australia just over two years ago, stopping a game Elton Dharry after eight rounds.

Saludar (32-4-1, 22 KO) is a 32-year-old Filipino who has been stopped three times in his four losses, and doesn’t really have much on his resume. BoxRec have him ranked No. 26 in the world at 115 lbs, but if you look at the full ratings they have at that weight, the guys in that range are iffy so far as a matchup with Moloney — at least on paper, that is, we’ll have to see. We’ve definitely seen bigger upsets this year than this one would be.

Also on the card: