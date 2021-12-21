Andrew Moloney returned to the ring in Sydney, Australia, scoring a 10-round decision win over a game but outclassed Froilan Saludar to get back to his winning ways.

Moloney (22-2, 14 KO) didn’t score any knockdowns and didn’t get the stoppage, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. The 30-year-old junior bantamweight contender had Saludar (32-5-1, 22 KO) hurt a few times to the body, and clearly so, but Saludar just would not fold, and more than that, he was determined to keep throwing punches back, even if significant success was few and far between.

Judges had the fight 98-92, 98-91, and 99-91 for Moloney. Bad Left Hook scored the fight 100-90 for Moloney, but with a couple of rounds that definitely could have gone to the 32-year-old Filipino, including a heroic charge late in the fight where he really did give what seemed to be his final best shot at winning the fight.

But on the whole, Saludar — a former flyweight title challenger — just didn’t have the skill set to really threaten to win this fight. Moloney was just a more polished, more well-rounded fighter, and it showed particularly with Moloney able to work angles and Saludar just not having that in the tool box, instead hoping to maybe land a single big shot that could turn the tide of the fight — and in his case, too, the fact it didn’t happen doesn’t indicate he didn’t try.

Moloney wants to get back in the world title mix after two losses to Joshua Franco. It won’t be easy, but it shouldn’t be the hardest thing in the world, either. He’s still got Top Rank in his corner, he’s still a good fighter, and while the 115 lb division has a lot of top-level talent, most of them are getting older, too.

