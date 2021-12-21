Otto Wallin still eyeing heavyweight fight with Dillian Whyte

Promoter Dmitry Salita tells Sky Sports that he’s been keeping a close eye on the negotiations between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, so that if the the two sides can’t reach an agreement that he can try to force his hand to make a fight between Whyte and Otto Wallin.

Both Whyte and Wallin were previously scheduled to fight but Whyte ultimately withdrew while citing a shoulder injury, and then pursued a direct path to the championship by enforcing his mandatory challenger position.

“Otto Wallin has already shown himself to be one of the best heavyweights in the world,” Salita told Sky Sports. “He was scheduled to fight Dillian Whyte on October 30, and was on his way to the airport when the WBC interim title fight was postponed. Now if the fight between Tyson and Whyte cannot be agreed, then the fight to take place is Otto vs Whyte.”

As of now, though, a Fury-Whyte fight seems to be the idea, but in this business you can never be completely sure any fight will happen until the opening bell rings, and even that’s no guarantee.