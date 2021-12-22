WBC president says George Kambosos Jr is undisputed lightweight champion

During a virtual media conference call with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, he outlines some of his organization’s recent initiatives including the introduction of a bridgerweight division as well as its inception of the franchise title. Check out some of what he had to say on the subject below.

“What is the franchise designation?,” Sulaiman asks to clarify the situation. “Basically to attain those very few fighters of the highest level which (want) to take place in great fights that the fans want to see. Canelo was the first one, then Canelo as a franchise (titleholder) went on to fight in super middleweight, then at light heavyweight, then came back. He requested to fight for the WBC vacant championship so he has not used the franchise designation and he unified the whole division.

“The other one, lightweight, as I explained it yesterday — it was very complicated three years ago. Mikey Garcia keeping the title frozen for a year when he moved up. We ordered several series of fights, some didn’t happen, some did happen. We ended with an interim championship and then Lomachenko requests to fight for the vacant title which is a great honor. We granted that, he defeated (Luke) Campbell, then he requeseted to be franchise in order to go in and unify the division. We accepted that he fought Lopez, and Lopez requested to be franchise if he defeated Lomachenko — that’s the first change in the rule that we had.

“We adjusted where the designation can be exchanged in a high profile fight as it was with that fight and it was with the Kambosos. What happened with the franchise in the lightweights? You can look at it today, he gave us eight, seven fights at the greatest level and it will continue to give many good fights. I am sorry for the confusion that fans may have, I’m sorry for the confusion media may have, I’m sorry for those who run the statistics like maniacs and say ‘oh my god, what is this?’

“If you look at all record books you will always see asterisks in some pages. I stay with the activity in the ring and great opportunities to many fighters and I stand proud. It is not something that is gonna happen in every weight category.

“Devin Haney (has) the WBC lightweight title, he’s a pride WBC champion, he has grown into being a tremendous champion...as I’ve said, it’s a new concept. Kambosos defeated Lopez who defeated Lomachenko so I do believe is due recognition as undisputed champion and great fights to come.”