Premier Boxing Champions returns for a special Christmas night event from Newark, featuring welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr and middleweight prospect Joey Spencer in showcase bouts, with Mielnicki in the main event at home in New Jersey.

Our coverage will begin with the prelims on FS1 at 6 pm ET, and continue with the main card at 8 pm ET on FOX.

Here’s the full lineup:

Prelims (FS1, 6:00 pm ET)

Kenneth Sims Jr (16-2-1, 5 KO) vs Keeshawn Williams (8-0-1, 2 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Travon Marshall (3-0, 2 KO) vs Brian Jones (15-12, 9 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Michael Anderson (21-3-1, 15 KO) vs Noe Lopez (10-4-1, 4 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (FOX, 8:00 pm ET)