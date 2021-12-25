 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PBC on FOX - Mielnicki vs DeLomba: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, how to watch, full card info

Premier Boxing Champions return for a Christmas night event on FOX and FS1.

By Scott Christ
Vito Mielnicki Jr headlines a special Christmas night PBC show on FOX
Premier Boxing Champions returns for a special Christmas night event from Newark, featuring welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr and middleweight prospect Joey Spencer in showcase bouts, with Mielnicki in the main event at home in New Jersey.

Our coverage will begin with the prelims on FS1 at 6 pm ET, and continue with the main card at 8 pm ET on FOX.

Here’s the full lineup:

Prelims (FS1, 6:00 pm ET)

  • Kenneth Sims Jr (16-2-1, 5 KO) vs Keeshawn Williams (8-0-1, 2 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Travon Marshall (3-0, 2 KO) vs Brian Jones (15-12, 9 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Michael Anderson (21-3-1, 15 KO) vs Noe Lopez (10-4-1, 4 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (FOX, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr (9-1, 6 KO) vs Nicholas DeLomba (16-3, 5 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Rajon Chance (5-0-1, 5 KO) vs Elon de Jesus (3-0-1, 2 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Yoelvis Gomez (4-0, 4 KO) vs Clay Collard (9-5-3, 4 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
  • Joey Spencer (13-0, 9 KO) vs Limberth Ponce (18-4, 11 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

