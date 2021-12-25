For any boxers in training and tweakers in the audience that may be wondering why the holiday treat they ordered hasn’t arrived in time for Christmas day - Don’t blame pandemic supply chain delays. Blame Thai customs officials, who seized a shipment of boxing equipment stuffed with 425 pounds [193 kilograms, if you go in for that sort of thing instead] of crystal methamphetamine earlier this week.

Reuters reports that customs officials became suspicious of a large shipment of Thai boxing equipment bound for Australia. Apparently unaware of the Kambosos-mania that’s sure to be sweeping the continent these days, Thai officials felt the quantity of heavy bags was far greater than legitimate demand would justify. A closer inspection proved their suspicions correct, revealing almost a quarter of a ton of crystal meth hidden in the lining and stuffing.

Joel Carruthers, Australian Border Force Acting Superintendent, is quoted in the Reuters article as saying that Australia consumes 11 tons of methamphetamine per year. That averages out to over a third of a gram for every Australian, from newborn all the way to elderly, which seems like a lot of meth use. We at Bad Left Hook obviously appreciate our Australian friends doing what they need to stay awake at odd hours to join us for live fight coverage. But, for the sake of long-term health, we humbly recommend a New Year’s resolution to try stout coffee or energy drinks instead.

Bad Left Hook also features multiple levels of editorial oversight, ensuring the accurate, timely coverage our readers expect, while minimizing writerly affectations and gross indulgence. But, everyone else is enjoying the holiday, so no one is around to stop me from calling this story “Breaking Pad.”

Merry Christmas, everyone.