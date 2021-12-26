Saturday, January 1

PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin. 2022 kicks off right, as Premier Boxing Champions present a pay-per-view they are admitting isn’t worthy of pay-per-view by way of pricing it at $39.99, which once upon a time when some of us were more youthful and relevant was actually a premium pay-per-view price, but, you know, not anymore. If anyone prices anything below $49.99 at this stage in the game, they’re telling you, “We know, man. We know,” without actually just saying it. But all that said, what the hell, it’s five heavyweight fights, Ortiz and Martin are fighting to recapture their own more youthful relevance, Frank Sanchez is on the card, all the fights are at least well-matched — well, maybe not Sanchez vs Carlos Negron, but otherwise. We’ll be here if you order and want somewhere to chat, or we’ll be here if you don’t order and want to know what happens in real time. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.