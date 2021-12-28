Jerwin Ancajas vs Fernando Daniel Martinez set for February

Kazuto Ioka secured a Plan B after his planned NYE unification with Jerwin Ancajas fell through, and now “Pretty Boy” has done the same. Rappler reports that Ancajas will defend his IBF super flyweight title against 13th-ranked contender and 2016 Olympian Fernando Daniel Martinez this coming February.

BoxRec has the bout listed on the 5th, but “a reliable source insisted” it will take place two weeks later on the 19th. Considering the former date already includes Thurman-Barrios on FOX PPV, Ramirez-Pedraza on ESPN+, and Smith-Vargas on DAZN, that move might be a good idea.

Argentina’s Martinez (13-0, 8 KO) sits at 14th in BoxRec’s rankings, largely on the strength of his 2019 knockout of WBC “silver” champ Athenkosi Dumezweni in the latter’s native South Africa. This upcoming title shot, which takes place somewhere Stateside, will be the 31-year-old’s third appearance outside his home country.

Not bad for two months’ notice. At worst, it’s par for Ancajas’ (33-1-2, 22 KO) course. If all goes according to plan, the winner will hopefully meet Ioka his next time out.