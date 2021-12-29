Liam Paro signs with Matchroom Boxing, long-term deal

Matchroom Boxing’s impending move into the Australian market has picked up another name, as unbeaten junior welterweight Liam Paro has signed a “long-term” deal with the promoter.

Paro (22-0, 13 KO) scored a notable win over Yomar Alamo on the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard on Dec. 18 in Florida, and the 25-year-old will surely be in Eddie Hearn’s plans to make a move in his home country. Matchroom also have Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean and lightweight Brock Jarvis, and just made a key signing with Olympian Skye Nicolson. More moves should be expected.

“I’m delighted to sign with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing in what is a major move for my career,” said Paro. “I’m excited to be a part of their expansion into Australia but their global platform also allows me to box in key markets such as the US and UK. With Matchroom and Ace Boxing Group behind me, I know I have the right team to make big moves in the 140 pound division. I’m right on the verge of fighting for the world title and I look forward to bringing more boxing glory back to Australia.”

“This is another big signing for us in the Australian market but also on the global stage,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Liam is one of the best 140 pounders out there right now and at just 25 has already racked up a perfect 22-0 record. He is already ranked as high as No. 3 in the world by the WBO and IBF, and with the division’s belts expected to free up this year is well placed to be another Australian world champion. Liam will be boxing all over the world but will be also be a big part of our Australian shows in 2022.”