Terri Harper will return at lightweight, next fight planned for March

Following a one-sided stoppage loss to Alycia Baumgardner in November, former 130 lb titleholder Terri Harper will return in March, and is moving up to the lightweight division.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he spoke with Harper’s trainer Stefy Bull and confirmed the planned move.

Harper (11-1-1, 6 KO) has dealt with injury issues, including a hand surgery that kept her out of the ring for a year between a Nov. 2020 win over Katharina Thanderz and the loss to Baumgardner, who just overpowered and overwhelmed the 25-year-old Brit.

A move to 135, though, could pay off nicely, at least in terms of opportunity. It should be expected Harper will return in a fight she’s meant to win, but a win could set her up for a possible fight with undisputed champion Katie Taylor at some point in 2022.

Harper wouldn’t be top choice for Taylor — or even top two or three, probably — but we all know boxing doesn’t always deliver us the fights we want or the best ones to make, so I wouldn’t count on Taylor vs Amanda Serrano happening until it’s actually signed. Harper moving to 135 immediately at least puts her in the mix.