Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr will take to the scales today as they weigh in for tomorrow night’s DAZN main event.

The live stream will start at 4 pm ET

Haney (26-0, 15 KO) will be defending his WBC lightweight title against Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO), a former 130 lb titleholder who moved up to 135 this summer with a win over Javier Fortuna. There was definitely some fire in their statements at Thursday’s press conference, though things did remain professional.

The card will also feature undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill taking on Kandi Wyatt; Montana Love facing Carlos Diaz in a 140 lb bout; heavyweight Filip Hrgovic against Emir Ahmatovic; and returns for prospects Marc Castro, Alexis Espino, Amari Jones, and Austin Williams.

