Matchroom return to Spain today, with Kerman Lejarraga defending his European 154 lb title against Jack Flatley in the DAZN main event from Bilbao.

We’ll have this post up for live discussion for those watching, and I’ll be somewhat in and out, possibly, but here for most of the show at the very least. It’s caaasual.

Lejarraga (33-2, 25 KO) won the belt in September, taking a narrow technical decision in 10 rounds over Dylan Charrat to claim the vacant strap. It was his fifth fight following his move up from welterweight after a pair of 2019 losses to David Avanesyan.

Flatley (17-1-1, 4 KO) is a 27-year-old fighter from Bolton, England, who has won two straight low-level fights after a decision loss to Harry Scarff in 2019. He’s not the best challenger on paper, being honest and considering the level we’re talking, but we’ve seen quite a lot of upsets lately. Count nothing out anymore.

Also set for the card: Damian Biacho takes on Guillermo Rivero for the Spanish super middleweight title; Jonathan Alonso faces Mohamed El Marcouchi in a junior welterweight bout, Samuel Carmona and Campbell Hatton return in separate lightweight fights; and middleweights Jhon Jader Obregon and Gerome Warburton put their unbeaten records on the line.