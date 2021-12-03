Vasiliy Lomachenko motivated to claim undisputed status, wants George Kambosos Jr next

Former unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko doesn’t hide the fact that he, like most, was surprised by Teofimo Lopez dropping a decision to George Kambosos Jr last weekend, but says that he’s motivated to hunt down Kambosos for a chance to claim undisputed status.

Now for clarity, the WBC has made a complete mess of what’s now considered ‘undisputed’ with its newly created “Franchise” title, which is supposedly its highest distinction, but the bottom line is Lomachenko wants the man with all his old belts. But before that can happen Lomachenko needs to take care of business, as he has an upcoming bout against Richard Commey on Dec. 11.

“It’s my goal in boxing now. Undisputed world champion, this is my motivation. ... We’ll see. Of course, I want (Kambosos), but first of all I have a fight on December 11, and my focus is on this fight.”

Lomachenko made his last appearance this past June, stopping Masayoshi Nakatani with a clear and decisive statement victory to prove that he’s still got plenty left to offer. He’ll look to show more of the same against Commey next weekend.