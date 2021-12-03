Keyshawn Davis set for December 11th Top Rank debut on Lomachenko-Commey

Less than a month after signing a long-term deal with Top Rank, Tokyo silver medalist Keyshawn Davis will return to the pro ranks against Jose Zaragoza as part of the December 11th Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey main card.

Said main card will see Jared Anderson take on Oleksandr Teslenko in the co-feature and Nico Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KO) open the show against Reyes Sanchez (6-0, 2 KO).

Davis (3-0, 2 KO) stood out even among his hugely successful Team USA peers at this year’s Olympics, scoring impressive wins over the likes of Sofiane Oumiha and Hovhannes Bachkov before falling to longtime rival Andy Cruz in the gold medal match. He shouldn’t have any difficulty against Zaragoza (8-3-1, 2 KO), who’s yet to graduate beyond club fighters.

Xander Zayas (11-0, 8 KO), whose presence on the card was announced a while back, leads the ESPN+ prelims against Alessio Mastronunzio (9-1, 3 KO). Mastronunzio is 2-1 against opponents with winning records, so don’t expect him to derail anything. Pablo Valdez (5-0, 4 KO), Davis’ older brother Kelvin (2-0, 1 KO), John Bauza (15-0, 6 KO), and Joe Ward (5-1, 2 KO) will be in action as well.