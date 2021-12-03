Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr are set for Saturday night’s DAZN main event, as the two fighters made weight for their WBC lightweight title bout in Las Vegas.

Haney (26-0, 15 KO) will be defending the belt, and came in at the lightweight limit of 135 lbs, with Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO) just under that at 134.4, both looking good on the scales.

The two jawed quite a bit in their stare down, but it didn’t get physical. Asked if he was relishing his underdog role, Diaz opted to avoid the cliché.

“I’m not embracing it, I don’t feel like I’m the underdog,” he said. “I feel like everybody’s underestimating me. I really don’t even give a shit about (Haney talking about fighting George Kambosos Jr) or whatever anybody’s saying right now. My main focus is Devin Haney and beating the shit out of him. This is my moment and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

“I’m ready for whatever he brings to the table. We prepared well. Anything he shows up with, I’ll have an answer for it,” Haney said. “I was made for this. I don’t overlook Diaz, but I’m prepared for him well. I know the things he does, the mistakes he makes, and I will exploit them.”

Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage for Haney vs Diaz tomorrow, starting at 4:30 pm ET for the prelims and 8 pm ET for the main card.

Undercard weights

Main Undercard

Montana Love 143.8 vs Carlos Diaz 139.8

Jessica McCaskill 146.4 vs Kandi Wyatt 146.2

Filip Hrgovic 246.8 vs Emir Ahmatovic 228.4

Marc Castro 136.4 vs Ronaldo Solis 130.8

Prelims

Austin Williams 160 vs Quatavious Cash 160

Alexis Espino 167.4 vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr 168

Amari Jones 160 vs Timothy Lee 159.4

Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs Carlos Buitrago 113

Haney vs Diaz weigh-in full video