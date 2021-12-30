Alycia Baumgardner signs multi-fight deal with Matchroom, eyes unification

Less than two months after claiming super featherweight gold in her biggest win to date, Alycia Baumgardner has signed a “multi-fight promotional deal” with Matchroom Boxing.

Baumgardner (11-1, 7 KO), whose sole prior defeat came by 2018 split decision to future super lightweight champion Christina Linardatou, came out of virtually nowhere to demolish Terri Harper in hostile territory her last time out. The victory earned her the WBC title, and “The Bomb” already has her sights set on expanding her trophy case.

“2021 was definitely a breakthrough year for me,” said Baumgardner. “I had a great experience working with Matchroom to win the WBC and IBO World titles in the UK. Signing this deal with them puts me in a position to achieve my next goal of becoming Undisputed at 130 pounds. Being on top is to stay on top and continue being the athlete I know I am.

“Have no doubt I am the top dog in my weight class and it’s only a matter of time before I have all the belts to prove it. Nobody is going to stand in my way. I’ve worked very hard to stay and make my mark. I will continue making history in the sport of boxing.”

The easiest unification to make would be against WBA titlist and Matchroom stablemate Hyun Mi Choi, who was slated to face Harper in May before “Belter” re-injured her hand. If everything works out, we’ll hopefully see those two square off and the winner fight WBO/IBF champ Mikaela Mayer for undisputed status.