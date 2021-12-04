Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde will meet again today, 364 days after their first encounter resulted in a much-discussed split decision win for Arthur, who will once again defend his Commonwealth light heavyweight title in the rematch.

The fight is available on FITE TV pay-per-view for viewers in the United States and possibly elsewhere, while those in the United Kingdom can watch the action on BT Sport.

Live coverage starts at 2:30 pm ET. All updates, results and highlights, will come in this stream:

Arthur (19-0, 13 KO) last fought in July, beating Davide Faraci via ninth round TKO, while Yarde (21-2, 20 KO) was last out in August, stopping Alex Theran in the first round. Those are the only fights the two have had since their first encounter.

Despite the result the first time out, DraftKings Sportsbook have Yarde as a slight -160 favorite, with Arthur the underdog at +130.

The co-feature will see junior middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (13-0, 9 KO) take on veteran and former British welterweight champ Bradley Skeete (29-3, 14 KO) in a 10-round bout, and the undercard is filled out with a lot of prospects in prospect-style matchups otherwise.