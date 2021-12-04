Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr face off tonight on DAZN, with live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET for the main card, with prelims starting for those interested at 4:30 pm ET.
Live updates, including round by round from Wil Esco, will come in this stream:
Here’s the full rundown of what’s on the show tonight:
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 4:30 pm ET)
- Austin Williams (8-0, 6 KO) vs Quatavious Cash (14-2, 8 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
- Alexis Espino (9-0, 6 KO) vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-5-1, 10 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
- Amari Jones (4-0, 4 KO) vs Timothy Lee (5-1, 4 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Ricardo Sandoval (19-1, 14 KO) vs Carlos Buitrago (32-6-1, 18 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KO) vs Joseph Diaz Jr (32-1-1, 15 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for Haney’s WBC title (Odds: Haney -600, Diaz +425)
- Montana Love (16-0-1, 8 KO) vs Carlos Diaz (29-1, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds (Odds: Love -1600, Diaz +850)
- Jessica McCaskill (10-2, 3 KO) vs Kandi Wyatt (10-3, 3 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for McCaskill’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles) (Odds: McCaskill -3000, Wyatt +1200)
- Filip Hrgovic (13-0, 11 KO) vs Emir Ahmatovic, heavyweights, 10 rounds (Odds: Hrgovic -5000, Ahmatovic +1400)
- Marc Castro (4-0, 4 KO) vs Ronaldo Solis (4-2-1, 3 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
