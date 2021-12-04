 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Haney vs Diaz: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, how to watch, running order

Devin Haney takes on Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr in tonight’s DAZN main event!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Devin Haney faces Joseph Diaz Jr in tonight’s DAZN main event
Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr face off tonight on DAZN, with live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET for the main card, with prelims starting for those interested at 4:30 pm ET.

Live updates, including round by round from Wil Esco, will come in this stream:

Here’s the full rundown of what’s on the show tonight:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 4:30 pm ET)

  • Austin Williams (8-0, 6 KO) vs Quatavious Cash (14-2, 8 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Alexis Espino (9-0, 6 KO) vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-5-1, 10 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Amari Jones (4-0, 4 KO) vs Timothy Lee (5-1, 4 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
  • Ricardo Sandoval (19-1, 14 KO) vs Carlos Buitrago (32-6-1, 18 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KO) vs Joseph Diaz Jr (32-1-1, 15 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for Haney’s WBC title (Odds: Haney -600, Diaz +425)
  • Montana Love (16-0-1, 8 KO) vs Carlos Diaz (29-1, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds (Odds: Love -1600, Diaz +850)
  • Jessica McCaskill (10-2, 3 KO) vs Kandi Wyatt (10-3, 3 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for McCaskill’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles) (Odds: McCaskill -3000, Wyatt +1200)
  • Filip Hrgovic (13-0, 11 KO) vs Emir Ahmatovic, heavyweights, 10 rounds (Odds: Hrgovic -5000, Ahmatovic +1400)
  • Marc Castro (4-0, 4 KO) vs Ronaldo Solis (4-2-1, 3 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

