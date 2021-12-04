Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz weigh-in streaming video and results

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Isaac Cruz will hit the scales today in Los Angeles, as they’re set to headline Sunday night’s Showtime pay-per-view at the Staples Center, in what will be the last boxing event under that name before it changes on Christmas Day.

Updates from the weigh-in will come in this stream, if you’re unable to watch:

Davis (25-0, 24 KO) is the big favorite in the fight, with Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO) seen as too small — though he is a career lightweight — and too slow by most to avoid Davis’ big power and much faster hands and feet.

The undercard has three fights expected to be more evenly matched: Sebastian Fundora vs Sergio Garcia at junior middleweight, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Carlos Adames at middleweight, and Eduardo Ramirez vs Miguel Marriaga at featherweight.

We’ll have live updates from the weigh-in, leading up to full live coverage on Sunday, December 5, starting at 8 pm ET.