Anthony Yarde put in what was surely the best performance of his pro career, knocking out Lyndon Arthur in the fourth round to get some revenge from last year’s first fight between the two, win the Commonwealth light heavyweight title, and likely set himself up for another world title shot.

Yarde (22-2, 21 KO) started aggressively from the opening bell, but wasn’t reckless about it. Arthur (19-1, 13 KO) did his best to tie Yarde up, slow him down, grapple with him, anything that might sap some energy and some of the pep in Yarde’s step, and had a solid second round himself.

But Yarde made his own early adjustment, not letting Arthur do so much of that smothering, tempo-changing work in the third round, landing some good shots early and late in the frame, and after Arthur connected on a good shot in the fourth, Yarde truly came alive, putting together a combination of shots, hurting Arthur to the body, and then dropping him on a final right hand to the head.

The official ruling was KO at 1:27 of round four. It did appear Arthur may have slightly beaten the count, but he was also not in any condition to continue according to referee Bob Williams, and in the ring when the call was made, Arthur offered no argument.

Yarde, 30, may now be set up to face the winner of the Jan. 15 WBO title fight between Joe Smith Jr and Callum Johnson, and the Yarde we saw tonight is a major threat to either of those men, and also it would be a potentially great action fight. He looks a lot more ready for that sort of step now than he did in 2019, when he got a shot at Sergey Kovalev and was stopped in the 11th round in Russia.

