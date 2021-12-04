Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Isaac Cruz are officially set for Sunday night on Showtime pay-per-view, with both fighters making weight for their lightweight main event.

Davis (25-0, 24 KO) came in at 134½, with Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO) at 134¼, both under the 135 lb limit.

There was a long stare down between the two fighters, neither wanting to break first, until Davis finally turned to the cameras, stepping in front of Cruz with his arm flexed. Cruz went to step in front of Davis, who then pushed Cruz a bit, but everything was broken up before any proper scuffle or whatever.

“We’re here to win and defeat Gervonta Davis,” Cruz said via interpreter.

Davis also said some things but the microphone didn’t work, which was pretty funny.

Undercard weigh-in results

Sebastian Fundora 153¼ vs Sergio Garcia 153½

Sergiy Derevyanchenko 159½ vs Carlos Adames 159½

Eduardo Ramirez 129½ vs Miguel Marriaga 129½

All fights are set, everyone made weight.

Davis vs Cruz full weigh-in video