Lomachenko-Commey, Donaire-Gaballo, more: Boxing schedule for December 9-11

Thursday, December 9

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Benn vs Algieri press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Lomachenko vs Commey press conference. A pivotal fight in a division that has lapped welterweight for actually being interesting and exciting, despite TV people still holding onto welterweight being so great. Wouldn’t expect much fireworks at these pre-fight events because Loma and Commey just aren’t really like that, but it’s a great matchup. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Donaire vs Gaballo press conference. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

Friday, December 10

YouTube, 7:00 am ET, Arsen Goulamirian vs Aleksei Egorov. RCC are listing this on their YouTube, anyway.

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Benn vs Algieri weigh-in. They will weigh in. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Lomachenko vs Commey weigh-in. They will weigh in. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Donaire vs Gaballo weigh-in. They will weigh in. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

Saturday, December 11

YouTube, 7:00 am ET, Dmitry Bivol vs Umar Salamov. RCC have the media day and weigh-in streams already listed, the fight itself not yet, so this is tentative, and we’ll update if there are changes. It also might not air here, or might wind up somewhere else. This is a good fight, Bivol’s best opponent on paper in a couple of years. Magomed Kurbanov faces Patrick Teixeira and more on the undercard. If there’s a stream on YouTube or elsewhere we can watch the show legally, we’ll be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 9:00 am ET, Kamshybek Kunkabayev vs Steven Ward.

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Benn vs Algieri prelims. The usual Matchroom prospects and whatnot. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

DAZN, 1:00 pm ET, Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri, Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova. Kind of a double main event, as it were, with Benn-Algieri getting the headline but Katie Taylor’s latest title defense also a big part of the show. I love the Benn-Algieri fight for where Benn is in his career, Algieri is a tough guy, still has a great engine, crafty in a lot of ways, should be a nice test for Benn. Taylor will be an enormous favorite but it’s a mandatory, so what can you do? She’s getting it over and done with. Karim Guerfi defends his European featherweight title against Jordan Gill, plus more. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

BT Sport (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Sunny Edwards vs Jayson Mama, John Riel Casimero vs Paul Butler. Mama and Butler are both mandatory challengers, and this one will be taking place in Dubai for Richard Schaefer’s new Probellum promotional company, with Donnie Nietes also facing Norbelto Jimenez, plus Archie Sharp and Jono Carroll in action along with the two world title fights. This might wind up having a FITE PPV option in the U.S. like Arthur-Yarde 2 did, but even if it does we won’t have live coverage. There’s just too much happening.

ESPN+, 5:30 pm ET, Lomachenko vs Commey prelims. The usual Top Rank prospects and whatnot. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+ and ESPN, 9:00 pm ET, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey. Along with the terrific Loma-Commey matchup, heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson returns, and Keyshawn Davis makes his official Top Rank debut after winning silver in Tokyo. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

SHO, 10:00 pm ET, Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo. Donaire defends his WBC bantamweight belt against Filipino countryman Gaballo. Nonito has become a truly beloved and cherished fighter over the years, and in the last few especially, and that goes for all boxing fans, not just the Filipino fans. Donaire is a living legend, someone whose career we’ve all been lucky to witness, and he’ll look to close another year in that career strong. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov faces Cody Crowley in a welterweight bout, and Brandun Lee takes on Juan Heraldez in a junior welterweight fight on the undercard. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.