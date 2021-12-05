 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Haney vs Diaz Jr full fight video highlights: Devin Haney retains WBC title with decision win

Devin Haney didn’t light up the highlight reel, but got a deserved win over Joseph Diaz Jr.

By Scott Christ
Devin Haney was just a bit too much for Joseph Diaz Jr tonight on DAZN
As usual, Devin Haney wasn’t exactly boxing’s “Human Highlight Reel,” but he put in a strong performance in a clear win against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr in tonight’s DAZN main event.

Haney (27-0, 15 KO) retained his WBC lightweight title on scores of 116-112, 117-111, and 117-111 from the ringside judges. Bad Left Hook’s two unofficial score cards both read 116-112 in favor of Haney.

Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KO) gave a strong accounting of himself and definitely had his moments in the fight, even seeming to buzz Haney a bit in the 12th and final round — where, to his credit, Diaz fought like he needed a knockout, which he did — but Haney was just that bit too sharp, bit too fast with the feet and hands, that vital bit better all the way through too much of the fight.

We’ll have more on Haney vs Diaz on the front page shortly, but for now, some highlights from the bout.

Haney vs Diaz Jr full fight highlights

