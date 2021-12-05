 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Haney vs Diaz Jr: Boxing pros react to Devin Haney’s latest victory

Devin Haney kept his belt and stayed undefeated. What did the pros have to say?

By Scott Christ
Devin Haney stayed unbeaten and kept his belt with a win over JoJo Diaz Jr
Devin Haney retained his WBC lightweight title with a win over Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr tonight in Las Vegas in a DAZN main event, and may have set up a true, fully undisputed lightweight championship fight with George Kambosos Jr.

Haney (27-0, 15 KO) won on scores of 116-112, 117-111, and 117-111, all of which were fair, giving credit to Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KO) for hanging tough in the fight and having some good rounds, but it was a deserved and earned victory for Haney.

The fight seemed to struggle as far as drawing a crowd to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, though it filled in a little for the main event, and featured a heavily pro-Diaz reaction for most of the fight despite him being the title challenger and B-side in the bout.

There also wasn’t a ton of chatter from fighters on social media for this one, as this doesn’t seem to be a fight a ton of them stayed in on a Saturday night to watch live, but we did see some thoughts from a few.

