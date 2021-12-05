Devin Haney retained his WBC lightweight title with a win over Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr tonight in Las Vegas in a DAZN main event, and may have set up a true, fully undisputed lightweight championship fight with George Kambosos Jr.
Haney (27-0, 15 KO) won on scores of 116-112, 117-111, and 117-111, all of which were fair, giving credit to Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KO) for hanging tough in the fight and having some good rounds, but it was a deserved and earned victory for Haney.
The fight seemed to struggle as far as drawing a crowd to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, though it filled in a little for the main event, and featured a heavily pro-Diaz reaction for most of the fight despite him being the title challenger and B-side in the bout.
There also wasn’t a ton of chatter from fighters on social media for this one, as this doesn’t seem to be a fight a ton of them stayed in on a Saturday night to watch live, but we did see some thoughts from a few.
117-111 Haney! Great Fight!! #Salute to both— Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 5, 2021
Great post Fight interview by both guys. Kept it clean & honest— Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 5, 2021
Congrats devin— 100 Billion (@coolboysteph) December 5, 2021
Another brilliant fight..respect to both! And Still!!! @Realdevinhaney - @georgekambosos let’s go for the real undisputed!!! @DAZNBoxing— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 5, 2021
Great fight— Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) December 5, 2021
That was a good ass fight!— GoldenChild (@TylerMcCreary) December 5, 2021
Jojo showed real class and took his L like a man unlike these mfs in the past fights— GoldenChild (@TylerMcCreary) December 5, 2021
Haney’s boxed very well tonight.— Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) December 5, 2021
Controlled the fight, great body work.
Diaz Jr is so tough!
Had successes but Haney comfortable for me. @georgekambosos v @Realdevinhaney is going to be brilliant! #HaneyDiaz
