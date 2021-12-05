Devin Haney retained his WBC lightweight title with a win over Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr tonight in Las Vegas in a DAZN main event, and may have set up a true, fully undisputed lightweight championship fight with George Kambosos Jr.

Haney (27-0, 15 KO) won on scores of 116-112, 117-111, and 117-111, all of which were fair, giving credit to Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KO) for hanging tough in the fight and having some good rounds, but it was a deserved and earned victory for Haney.

The fight seemed to struggle as far as drawing a crowd to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, though it filled in a little for the main event, and featured a heavily pro-Diaz reaction for most of the fight despite him being the title challenger and B-side in the bout.

There also wasn’t a ton of chatter from fighters on social media for this one, as this doesn’t seem to be a fight a ton of them stayed in on a Saturday night to watch live, but we did see some thoughts from a few.

117-111 Haney! Great Fight!! #Salute to both — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 5, 2021

Great post Fight interview by both guys. Kept it clean & honest — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 5, 2021

Congrats devin — 100 Billion (@coolboysteph) December 5, 2021

Great fight — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) December 5, 2021

That was a good ass fight! — GoldenChild (@TylerMcCreary) December 5, 2021

Jojo showed real class and took his L like a man unlike these mfs in the past fights — GoldenChild (@TylerMcCreary) December 5, 2021