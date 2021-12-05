Gervonta “Tank” Davis returns to action tonight on Showtime pay-per-view, facing Isaac Cruz in a 12-round lightweight main event from Los Angeles, in what will be the final big fight before the Staples Center is renamed later this month.
Live coverage will begin at 8 pm ET. All updates, including round by round and live highlights, will come in this stream:
Along with Davis-Cruz, the show will feature Sebastian Fundora vs Sergio Garcia in a 154 lb title eliminator; Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Carlos Adames in what could be a hell of a middleweight bout; and a solid 10-round junior lightweight matchup between veterans Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga.
Join us tonight for some Sunday night fights!
Main Card (SHO PPV, 8:00 pm ET)
- Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KO) vs Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds
- Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO) vs Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds
- Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KO) vs Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- Eduardo Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KO) vs Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
Loading comments...