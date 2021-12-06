Gervonta “Tank” Davis kept his undefeated record tonight on Showtime pay-per-view, but it didn’t come easy, as he edged a decision over a very tough Isaac Cruz.

Scores were 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112 for Davis, who goes to 26-0 (24 KO), and sees his stoppage streak end at 16 fights. Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) definitely showed he’s a legitimate lightweight player and far from someone to be overlooked next time he gets a big opportunity, giving Davis serious problems in the fight.

It also has to be noted that Davis clearly did suffer an injury to his left hand, which he said came in the sixth round. It was notably bad in the last few rounds, and he didn’t throw it at all in the 12th, which he won by jabbing and moving.

According to SHOStats, Davis landed 133 of 462 (29%) of his total punches, and 113 of 285 (40%) of his power shots, landing a bit less accurately than he normally does with the power punches. Cruz landed 121 of 553 (22%) total and 112 of 425 (26%) of his power punches.

For now, some available highlights from the fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz full fight highlights

The One



