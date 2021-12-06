Gervonta Davis’ close but deserved decision win over Isaac Cruz is kicking up a ton of chatter online, and of course some of that is coming from their fellow boxing pros.

Mostly, the fight has gotten good reviews, and both Davis (26-0, 24 KO) and Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) are being shown respect for a competitive — surprisingly to most people — Showtime pay-per-view main event. Davis fought through a left hand injury, which he says cropped up in about the sixth round, and was very clearly an issue in the final few rounds.

But, obviously, there are a few “haters,” with social media superstar Ryan Garcia leading that charge, saying that Tank is “the weakest” of the lightweights, and criticizing him for “fighting C-level fighters.”

Along with Garcia, we saw thoughts from Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (who just fought on Saturday, losing a tough fight with Devin Haney), Regis Prograis, Claressa Shields, Shawn Porter, and many others.

Gervonta gets away with fighting c level fighters, out of all the lightweights he’s the weakest!!! His toughest test was Leo Santa Cruz, almost lost tonight bring it on I’ve been calling you out for awhile... — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 6, 2021

@RyanGarcia you will destroy! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) December 6, 2021

I had it 7-5 @Gervontaa . Yall know we talkin all about it Tuesday on @ThePorterWayPod. Don’t miss it!! #DavisCruz #TPWP — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) December 6, 2021

I’d knock out Isaac Cruz no — Joseph Diaz (@JosephDiazJr) December 6, 2021

Tank won maybe I watched a different fight then y’all — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) December 6, 2021

Not upset with the score. It was close, especially down the stretch, but I know the Robbery Clan is about to pop up in 5…4…3…@premierboxing #DavisCruz — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) December 6, 2021

Better stay at 135 — Rougarou (@RPrograis) December 6, 2021

Congrats Tank !!!!showed a lot this fight! Great fighters don’t just win. We adjust and use what we have to win! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 6, 2021

LET THEM KNOW @Gervontaa Way to overcome adversity Champ — Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) December 6, 2021

Congratulations @Gervontaa on to the next one @ShowtimeBoxing — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) December 6, 2021

Had to look up Isaac Cruz on boxrec to see who the hell he lost to.

Draw & a loss early in his career. He's a damn good fighter — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) December 6, 2021

Cruz a DOG regardless — DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) December 6, 2021

Tank out boxed and out landed him in power shots judges scoring is terrible — Richardson Hitchins (@HeIsRichardson) December 6, 2021

Close fight but no doubt Tank won! — Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) December 6, 2021