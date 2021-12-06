Gervonta Davis’ close but deserved decision win over Isaac Cruz is kicking up a ton of chatter online, and of course some of that is coming from their fellow boxing pros.
Mostly, the fight has gotten good reviews, and both Davis (26-0, 24 KO) and Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) are being shown respect for a competitive — surprisingly to most people — Showtime pay-per-view main event. Davis fought through a left hand injury, which he says cropped up in about the sixth round, and was very clearly an issue in the final few rounds.
But, obviously, there are a few “haters,” with social media superstar Ryan Garcia leading that charge, saying that Tank is “the weakest” of the lightweights, and criticizing him for “fighting C-level fighters.”
Along with Garcia, we saw thoughts from Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (who just fought on Saturday, losing a tough fight with Devin Haney), Regis Prograis, Claressa Shields, Shawn Porter, and many others.
Gervonta gets away with fighting c level fighters, out of all the lightweights he’s the weakest!!! His toughest test was Leo Santa Cruz, almost lost tonight bring it on I’ve been calling you out for awhile...— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 6, 2021
@RyanGarcia you will destroy!— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) December 6, 2021
I had it 7-5 @Gervontaa . Yall know we talkin all about it Tuesday on @ThePorterWayPod. Don’t miss it!! #DavisCruz #TPWP— ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) December 6, 2021
I’d knock out Isaac Cruz no— Joseph Diaz (@JosephDiazJr) December 6, 2021
Tank won maybe I watched a different fight then y’all— Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) December 6, 2021
Not upset with the score. It was close, especially down the stretch, but I know the Robbery Clan is about to pop up in 5…4…3…@premierboxing #DavisCruz— Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) December 6, 2021
Better stay at 135— Rougarou (@RPrograis) December 6, 2021
Congrats Tank !!!!showed a lot this fight! Great fighters don’t just win. We adjust and use what we have to win!— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 6, 2021
LET THEM KNOW @Gervontaa Way to overcome adversity Champ— Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) December 6, 2021
Congratulations @Gervontaa on to the next one @ShowtimeBoxing— Badou Jack (@BadouJack) December 6, 2021
Had to look up Isaac Cruz on boxrec to see who the hell he lost to.— caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) December 6, 2021
Draw & a loss early in his career. He's a damn good fighter
Cruz a DOG regardless— DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) December 6, 2021
Tank out boxed and out landed him in power shots judges scoring is terrible— Richardson Hitchins (@HeIsRichardson) December 6, 2021
Close fight but no doubt Tank won!— Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) December 6, 2021
Tank won I agree it was close but y’all reaching with the he got his ass whooped shit— GoldenChild (@TylerMcCreary) December 6, 2021
Loading comments...