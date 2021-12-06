 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Boxing pros react to Tank Davis’ decision win, Ryan Garcia calls him “weak”

Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz both mostly got respect for a good fight, but Ryan Garcia led the “haters” in the immediate aftermath.

By Scott Christ
What did pros think of Gervonta Davis’ win over Isaac Cruz?
Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Gervonta Davis’ close but deserved decision win over Isaac Cruz is kicking up a ton of chatter online, and of course some of that is coming from their fellow boxing pros.

Mostly, the fight has gotten good reviews, and both Davis (26-0, 24 KO) and Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) are being shown respect for a competitive — surprisingly to most people — Showtime pay-per-view main event. Davis fought through a left hand injury, which he says cropped up in about the sixth round, and was very clearly an issue in the final few rounds.

But, obviously, there are a few “haters,” with social media superstar Ryan Garcia leading that charge, saying that Tank is “the weakest” of the lightweights, and criticizing him for “fighting C-level fighters.”

Along with Garcia, we saw thoughts from Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (who just fought on Saturday, losing a tough fight with Devin Haney), Regis Prograis, Claressa Shields, Shawn Porter, and many others.

