During the post-fight press conference following Gervonta Davis’ decision win over Isaac Cruz last night, Davis and his promoter react to the win as well as the immediate diss that came from fellow lightweight star Ryan Garcia, who wasn’t exactly impressed by Tank.

Mayweather on his thoughts on how Davis-Cruz compares to his past fight against Jose Luis Castillo

“I’ve had people jealous of me throughout my whole career before a professional. Jealousy comes with the territory. I sell an arena out every time...as far as Cruz with Tank, (Cruz) knows he didn’t win. Know he didn’t win, at all. And if Tank would’ve really lost the fight I would have said he lost. And of course we’re in California — this is Mexico. I mean if you don’t fight in Mexico — but Texas and California is like fighting in Mexico basically. But Cruz is a tough competitor, very, very tough competitor.

“Tank did exactly what I asked him to do — turn him, turn him, box him, turn him, make him miss, make him pay. That’s what he did.”

Davis on Ryan Garcia calling him the weakest fighter at the top of lightweight division

“He’s an Instagram fighter, we’re not even worried about him. He’s a pretty girl, that’s what he is. He just talk.”

Mayweather on Ryan Garcia

“I don’t know what he said but we’re trying to make this fight. For those that don’t know, we tried to make this fight before, the kid Ryan Garcia. We tried to make the fight — what happened Leonard? You know.”

“Yeah, I tried to make the fight,” Ellerbe responded, “and they didn’t want to fight. Bottom line.”